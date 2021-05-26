Left Menu

Philippines to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:39 IST
Philippines to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines will allow the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the head of its Food and Drugs Administration said, widening the number of people in the country that will be protected against the virus.

"Within the week, we will be issuing an amendment to the emergency use authorisation of Pfizer and we will be able to use it in children 12-15 year olds," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said during a televised meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte late on Wednesday.

Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is one of the seven brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021