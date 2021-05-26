PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.35 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 59,216 54921 722 3573 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,421,477 1378634 23,695 19,148 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 747740 708255 7841 31644 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 184,347 159227 2,917 22181 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 278859 231265 3702 43892 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 17810 16070 179 1561 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 552235 487859 13827 50,549 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 927746 841602 8018 78126 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 321337 266182 6113 43520 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1680684 1598701 19712 62271 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1627390 1424859 10427 192104 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2499784 2062910 26929 409924 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,424,388 2167596 7,882 248,526 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 7229 4930 26 2247 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 99,540 83263 1,435 14842 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1945260 1613221 21815 310224 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 563903 522082 3189 38632 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 959544 893285 12779 53480 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra* 9045 8728 4 313 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 150,897 132607 2,499 15791 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 797,997 732748 9,701 55,548 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 771878 720855 7758 43265 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5650907 5241833 91341 315042 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6901 6573 108 220 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 25376 21765 107 3504 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 386870 329634 3005 54231 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 698,329 662491 4,845 30,992 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 333058 312526 4891 15641 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 46,298 38325 730 7243 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 32295 23728 512 8055 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 10937 8224 34 2679 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 20795 14929 315 4923 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 726003 623628 2584 99,738 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 13806 9934 239 3423 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 47962 39424 470 8000 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1318203 1179999 14827 123377 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 27366046 24622813 315178 2418429 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 212213 284019 3845 -75728 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest update from Daman, Diu & Dadra as it has not released its health bulletin yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,71,57,795 and the death toll at 3,11,388. The ministry said there are 24,95,591 active cases, while 2,43,50,816 people have so far recovered from the infection.

