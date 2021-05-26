Though almost half of over 3.4 million COVID-19 deaths reported globally occurred in the Americas, real numbers may be higher, warned the Pan American Health Organization, adding that the Indian variant has now been detected in 10 countries in the region. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inept handling of the pandemic led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and officials even feared he would ask to be injected with the virus on television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said on Wednesday. Johnson rejected the criticisms. * A lawyer for the European Union accused AstraZeneca of failing to respect its contract with the bloc for the supply of vaccines and asked a Belgian court to impose a large fine.

* The European Union's drug regulator said it is reviewing the death of a woman in Belgium who suffered a blood clot and low platelets after receiving Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, the first report of a fatality following the vaccine. * Belgium is suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's shot for under 41s after the death.

* All staff members of France's national team have been vaccinated ahead of Euro 2020, although the federation had made no plan to protect the football players, coach Didier Deschamps said. AMERICAS

* The Pan American Health Organization said cases and deaths have plateaued at an alarmingly high level in Latin America, with countries the region representing the top five highest mortality rates worldwide last week. * Brazil has identified the coronavirus strain from India in a traveler through Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro airports.

* Brazil's government will send the first vaccine doses to Santos port workers, with shots slated to begin this week at Latin America's largest port, a maritime agency said. * Following almost a month of widespread demonstrations, Colombian protesters are set to march on provincial capitals cities to demand government concessions on economic support for the poor and other issues, amid emergency measures that protest leaders say worsened working conditions during the pandemic.

* Wall Street bank chiefs touted their institutions' role in getting the U.S. economy back on track, as they appeared before Congress. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tens of thousands are homeless after a powerful cyclone swept into eastern India, days after another storm tore up the western coast, piling pressure on authorities battling a deadly second wave. * Taiwan directly accused China of blocking a deal with Germany's BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccines.

* Vietnam will set up a special fund to drive a vaccination programme as it battles its largest outbreak. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zambian President Edgar Lungu banned campaign rallies ahead of elections scheduled for Aug. 12. * Bahrain will close shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops for two weeks starting from Thursday, state TV reported.

* Qatar said leisure and education centres and restaurants can reopen at limited capacity as of Friday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca and Nipro signed an agreement to supply its vaccine in Japan. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Futures were indicating a stronger Wall Street open on Wednesday and European stocks were steady near recent record highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials soothed inflation worries, though New Zealand's currency rose on rate hike expectations. * Governments worldwide, facing strong evidence that fallout from COVID-19 has widened wealth gaps, as well as wrecking economies, have expanded social safety nets and in some cases begun exploring bolder ways of tackling the imbalances.

