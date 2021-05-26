Left Menu

Fortis Escorts to administer monoclonal antibodies in Delhi

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi is to administer dose of COVID-19 drug cocktail with fast-acting antibodies - Casirivimab and Imdevimab - from tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 23:40 IST
Fortis Escorts to administer monoclonal antibodies in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi is to administer dose of COVID-19 drug cocktail with fast-acting antibodies - Casirivimab and Imdevimab - from tomorrow.

The first batch of the Roche antibody cocktail drug arrived in the country on Monday. It was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus last year. "This cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies is similar to the antibodies produced by the human body to fight the virus and stops the virus from affecting our body cells, when given as a single IV injection early on in the first week of even mild COVID, it can prevent deterioration to severe COVID and death by 70 per cent," said Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, and Cardiologist, Fortis Escorts told ANI.

The cocktail of two fast-acting antibodies- Casirivimab and Imdevimab - is seen as a cutting-edge treatment that will provide protection to COVID-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms before their condition deteriorates and they require hospitalization. "As we offer it to our patients at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute tomorrow, even though expensive it could be a life-saving addition in our fight against COVID for many of our coronavirus patients who are elderly or have multiple chronic medical conditions and are at highest risk to deteriorate to severe COVID," Dr Seth said.

"However it is not useful once the patient is more advanced (in symptoms) and hospitalised needing oxygen and the immunity this drug provides is very temporary," he added. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021