Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition improved slightly

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, improved a bit on Wednesday evening as he is conscious and talking sensibly, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said in a statement.

The condition of Bhattacharjee's wife Mira, who too had contracted the disease last week and was also taken to the same hospital, is also stable, authorities at the medical establishment said in a statement.

Advertisement

''Bhattacharjee is still in the CCU and on BiPAP and is maintaining oxygen level at 93 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. His blood pressure is stable,'' it said.

The 77-year-old CPI(M) leader, who was detected with coronavirus on May 18, has a heart rate of 62 beats per minutes and his urine output is satisfactory, it said.

Bhattacharjee was given a loading dose of Remdesivir injection on Tuesday night. He is also on anticoagulant medication and other supportive measures, the statement said, adding that he took oral feed this evening.

''Treating doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and will take appropriate measures from time to time,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)