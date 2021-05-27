Left Menu

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition improved slightly

He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 00:02 IST
Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition improved slightly
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, improved a bit on Wednesday evening as he is conscious and talking sensibly, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said in a statement.

The condition of Bhattacharjee's wife Mira, who too had contracted the disease last week and was also taken to the same hospital, is also stable, authorities at the medical establishment said in a statement.

''Bhattacharjee is still in the CCU and on BiPAP and is maintaining oxygen level at 93 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. His blood pressure is stable,'' it said.

The 77-year-old CPI(M) leader, who was detected with coronavirus on May 18, has a heart rate of 62 beats per minutes and his urine output is satisfactory, it said.

Bhattacharjee was given a loading dose of Remdesivir injection on Tuesday night. He is also on anticoagulant medication and other supportive measures, the statement said, adding that he took oral feed this evening.

''Treating doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and will take appropriate measures from time to time,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021