Left Menu

Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows

An eight-week decline in Spain's coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, pointing to younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated as the cause.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-05-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 00:06 IST
Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows
  • Country:
  • Spain

An eight-week decline in Spain's coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, pointing to younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated as the cause. "The stagnation of the decline we have been seeing is heavily influenced by the epidemic in population groups below the age of 50," she told a news conference after a weekly meeting of regional health chiefs.

Unlike neighbouring France, which plans to offer vaccines to all adults from May 31, Spain is progressively working its way downwards through age groups and has just begun giving shots to people aged 50-59. Nevertheless, the national incidence of the virus as measured over the past 14 days reached 126 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, down 13% in a week. In the coastal region of Valencia, the incidence fell to just 31 cases, among the lowest in Europe.

Health Ministry data showed Spain had administered some 25.3 million vaccine doses and 8.4 million people have received a full course. The ministry reported 5,007 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 3.65 million. The death toll rose by 54 to 79,801.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a delivery of some 13 million doses in June would help Spain hit its target of vaccinating 70% of the population by mid-August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021