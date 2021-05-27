One new case takes mucormycosis count in Bengal to 13

One more case of mucormycosis was detected in West Bengal, taking the total number of people diagnosed with the fungal infection in the state to 13, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Two more persons, suspectedly died of the fungal infection while undergoing treatment in medical facilities, he said.

''A 47-year-old woman from Alipurduar and a man, aged 58, from Nadia district have symptoms of mucormycosis and died at hospitals. Their test results are awaited,'' the official said.

The state has recorded two deaths due to the fungal disease so far.

The new mucormycosis patient, a resident of Pradhannagar in Darjeeling, has been undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, the official said.

During the day, three more suspected cases of the fungal infection have also been reported from various places in the state, he said.

''The state currently has 13 confirmed cases of mucormycosis, while 11 more patients are suspected to have contracted the fungal infection but their tests results are awaited,'' the official added.

The West Bengal government has declared mucormycosis as a 'notifiable disease' considering the gravity of the situation and following the advice of the Union health ministry.

