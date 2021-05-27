A traveller arriving in Brazil has been diagnosed with the coronavirus variant first discovered in India, Sao Paulo health officials said on Wednesday, stoking concerns that it could further fuel one of the world's deadliest outbreaks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* An eight-week decline in Spain's coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said. * France's average daily number of new COVID-19 cases fell to its lowest level since mid-September, while the number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continued to decline.

* The coronavirus infection rate in Germany has fallen below 50 per 100,000 people for the first time since October, and the health minister said the country can have a summer of peace from the virus if it keeps pushing it down. * A lawyer for the European Union accused AstraZeneca of failing to respect its contract with the 27-nation bloc for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and asked a Belgian court to impose a large fine on the company.

* The European Union's drug regulator said it is reviewing the death of a Belgian woman who suffered a blood clot and low platelets after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the first report of a fatality. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden said the country's intelligence community was divided on the origin in China of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including whether it came from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident. * Almost half of the more than 3.4 million COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the world have occurred in the Americas, but the real numbers may be higher, the Pan American Health Organization warned.

* The Brazilian government will send the first doses of COVID-19 shots to immunize Santos port workers, with vaccinations slated to begin this week at Latin America's largest port, according to a statement from maritime agent Williams. * COVID-19 cases and deaths have plateaued at an alarmingly high level in Latin America, with countries in the region representing the top five highest mortality rates worldwide last week, the head of PAHO, Carissa Etienne, said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines will allow the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the head of its Food and Drugs Administration said.

* Taiwan directly accused China for the first time on Wednesday of blocking a deal with Germany's BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccines. * The Japanese government has assured the United States that it will keep in close contact about concerns over the coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

* The Indian variant of coronavirus B.1.617 has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, PAHO's incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Qatar said leisure and education centres and restaurants can reopen at limited capacity as of Friday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca and Nipro signed an agreement to supply its vaccine in Japan. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan slashed its overall economic view for the first time in three months in its economic report for May due to the impact on consumption and business conditions from a coronavirus state of emergency in major areas of the country. * Global equity markets gained and the U.S. dollar rallied against major currencies on Wednesday for the first time this week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay the prospects of rising inflation.

