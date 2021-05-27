Health News Roundup: Belgium halts J&J COVID vaccine for under 41s after first EU death; EU seeks large AstraZeneca fine for alleged contract breach and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

An average of 15% of Brazilians have COVID-19 antibodies, study finds

An average of 15% of Brazil's 210 million people have COVID-19 antibodies, researchers announced on Wednesday. The study, backed by the Sao Paulo state government's research foundation (Fapesp) and Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp), was conducted up to the end of April when contagion was on the rise. Researchers found that the level of antibodies varied greatly across the country.

Belgium halts J&J COVID vaccine for under 41s after first EU death

Belgium said on Wednesday it was suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 following the first death in Europe from severe side-effects associated with the shot. "The Inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen's vaccine to the general population from the age of 41 years, pending a more detailed benefit-risk analysis by the EMA (European Medicines Agency)," Belgium's health minister and seven regional counterparts said in a statement.

EU seeks large AstraZeneca fine for alleged contract breach

A lawyer for the European Union accused AstraZeneca on Wednesday of failing to respect its contract with the 27-nation bloc for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and asked a Belgian court to impose a large fine on the company. The EU took the Anglo-Swedish firm to court in April after the drugmaker said it would aim to deliver only 100 million doses of its vaccine by the end of June, instead of the 300 million foreseen in the supply contract. Brussels wants the company to deliver at least 120 millionvaccines by the end of June. AstraZeneca had delivered 50 million doses by the beginning of May, just a quarter of the 200 million vaccines foreseen in the contract by then. "AstraZeneca did not even try to respect the contract," the EU's lawyer, Rafael Jafferali, told a Brussels court in the first hearing on the substance of the legal case.

UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inept handling of the COVID pandemic led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and officials even feared he would ask to be injected with the virus on television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said on Wednesday. With almost 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has the world's fifth highest official COVID-19 toll, far higher than the government's initial worst-case estimates of only 20,000.

UK health minister should have been fired for lying - PM Johnson's ex-adviser

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday. "I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee.

Pregnant Latam women most vulnerable to COVID-19 - health agency

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting women more than men in Latin America and pregnant mothers above all, threatening to roll back 20 years of advances in access to family planning, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. Women are more likely than men to live in poverty, take on unpaid work and lose their jobs during the pandemic, while pregnant women are at higher risk of getting severe cases of COVID-19, the World Health Organization's regional branch said.

Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows

An eight-week decline in Spain's coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, pointing to younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated as the cause. "The stagnation of the decline we have been seeing is heavily influenced by the epidemic in population groups below the age of 50," she told a news conference after a weekly meeting of regional health chiefs.

U.S. administers 289.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 25 out of 359,004,955 doses delivered.

Post vaccination infection rare but possibly contagious; study refutes another anti-vax pregnancy claim

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Breakthrough infections rare, but potentially contagious

Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

President Joe Biden ordered aides to determine the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said.

