Left Menu

U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval for GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older. The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, the health regulator said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 04:00 IST
U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval for GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older.

The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, the health regulator said on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3uorQZ8) Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, which mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight off infection.

The antibody treatment will be available for COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, GSK and Vir said, adding that they plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA in the second half of 2021. Similar COVID-19 therapies by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have been authorized for emergency use in the United States.

The European Union's drug regulator last week backed the use of Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients who were at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
3
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021