COVID-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria raising prospects of lockdown
Australia's second-most populous state Victoria reported on Thursday 12 new COVID-19 cases, raising prospects of a hard lockdown to contain the spread of a fresh cluster in Melbourne.
Australian media, citing government sources, said Victoria was most likely to enter a snap COVID-19 lockdown from Thursday after senior ministers met Wednesday night to discuss steps to contain the latest outbreak.
