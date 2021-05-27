COVID-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria raising prospects of lockdown

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria reported on Thursday 12 new COVID-19 cases, raising prospects of a hard lockdown to contain the spread of a fresh cluster in Melbourne.

Australian media, citing government sources, said Victoria was most likely to enter a snap COVID-19 lockdown from Thursday after senior ministers met Wednesday night to discuss steps to contain the latest outbreak.

