Left Menu

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for May 26, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 13 cases a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-05-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 05:49 IST
Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for May 26, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. Two of the new cases were local infections in the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 13 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,038, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021