Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for May 26, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 13 cases a day earlier.
- Country:
- China
Mainland China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for May 26, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. Two of the new cases were local infections in the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 13 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,038, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- the National Health Commission
- Guangdong