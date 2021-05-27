Left Menu

Thailand reports new daily record of 47 coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 06:42 IST
Thailand reported on Thursday 47 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 920 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 3,323 new coronavirus cases, including 1,219 among prisoners, taking the total number of infections to 141,217.

Also Read: Thailand reports daily record of 9,635 new COVID-19 cases, including jail cluster

