Thailand reports new daily record of 47 coronavirus deaths

Thailand reported on Thursday 47 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 920 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 3,323 new coronavirus cases, including 1,219 among prisoners, taking the total number of infections to 141,217.

