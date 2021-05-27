Thailand reports new daily record of 47 coronavirus deaths
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 06:42 IST
Thailand reported on Thursday 47 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 920 since the pandemic started last year.
The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 3,323 new coronavirus cases, including 1,219 among prisoners, taking the total number of infections to 141,217.
Advertisement
Also Read: Thailand reports daily record of 9,635 new COVID-19 cases, including jail cluster
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
Advertisement