COVID positive Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, says Kolkata hospital

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19 infection, is stable, the hospital said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 08:30 IST
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19 infection, is stable, the hospital said in a bulletin on Wednesday. 77-year-old Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for COVID on May 18, was admitted to the Critical Care Department of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining about drowsiness and shortness of breath on May 25.

The medical bulletin issued by Woodlands Hospital said Bhattacharjee's last interleukin-6 (IL6) report, which indicates the body's immune response, has improved significantly compared to the previous one. "He is on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 93 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. He is having a heart rate of 62 per minute," said the medical bulletin on Wednesday.

It added that Bhattacharjee's blood pressure is stable and urine output is satisfactory. Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Bhattacharjee was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.

According to Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 1,30,525 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 11,22,201 and fatalities have mounted to 14,364. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

