Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-05-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 09:11 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,313 - RKI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,313 to 3,662,490, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 269 to 87,995, the tally showed.

