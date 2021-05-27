Left Menu

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 09:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India on Thursday posted 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,847.

The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.37 million, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to health ministry data.

