India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 09:40 IST
India on Thursday posted 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,847.
The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.37 million, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to health ministry data.
