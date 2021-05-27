Steering Group to work with Māori to select Health Authority interim board

The Māori Health Authority has made another stride forward, with Sir Mason Durie selecting and bringing together the members of a Steering Group who will work with Māori to identify candidates for the interim board, Minister of Health Andrew Little and Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare announced today.

The Steering Group will provide advice to the Transition Unit in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet on governance arrangements and initial appointments to an interim board.

The members were chosen by Tā Mason given their knowledge, background and mana across Māori health, Whānau Ora, iwi leadership and governance roles. The Steering Group members are:

Dr Matire Harwood

Parekawhia McLean

Tā Mark Solomon

Rāhui Papa

Kim Ngārimu

Amohaere Houkamau

Lisa Tumahai

"Tā Mason has assembled a strong group of Māori leaders to begin this important process. I am confident that their leadership, experience and perspectives will enable access to the network of talent within Māoridom and allow them to identify a high-performing group of candidates to provide governance leadership to the interim Māori Health Authority. This approach is a marker of the future health system I am seeking – that we move forward in a true partnership approach with Māori," Andrew Little said.

"The Māori Health Authority is about enabling Māori to exercise meaningful leadership and control over their Hauora. I have no doubt that the considerable collective experience and connections of this group will allow them to determine the ideal mix of rangatira Māori to steer the interim Māori Health Authority forward, including its establishment and how it exercises rangatiratanga within the wider health system. It is exciting to move to this next stage of the process," Peeni Henare said.

This Steering Group, who met for the first time last week, will decide on their engagement process and reach out to iwi and the Māori sector on:

identifying candidates for the interim Māori Health Authority board

supporting Ministers in appointing that board with a mandate from Māori

providing advice on appropriate options for governance and accountability arrangements for the Māori Health Authority.

The term of the Steering Group will run from May to July 2021.

"The process is that the Steering Group will identify candidates to govern the interim Māori Health Authority. This shortlist of names will then go to Cabinet and, following agreement of the identified candidates, I hope to confirm appointments to the interim board by 1 September," Peeni Henare said.

