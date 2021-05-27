Left Menu

Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine exceeds 50,000

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths has exceeded 50,000 in Ukraine, which remains among the most COVID-19 affected European countries, the health ministry data showed on Thursday. It reported a total of 2.19 million COVID-19 cases and 50,076 deaths as of May 27.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-05-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 11:10 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths has exceeded 50,000 in Ukraine, which remains among the most COVID-19 affected European countries, the health ministry data showed on Thursday. The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has decreased over the past several weeks to the lowest levels since August 2020, though the death rate remains high.

Ukraine registered 3,509 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours with 183 deaths. It reported a total of 2.19 million COVID-19 cases and 50,076 deaths as of May 27. Ukraine has received up to 3 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines so far but only around 1 million people have had their first shot, government data show.

The parliament this month fired health minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of failing to supply adequate vaccine doses to fight the pandemic.

