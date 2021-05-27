President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the COVID-19 virus, saying U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France declared a mandatory quarantine period for people coming from Britain, due to the increasing prevalence thereof a highly contagious coronavirus variant first detected in India. * An eight-week decline in Spain's coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off.

* The infection rate in Germany has fallen below 50 per 100,000 people for the first time since October. AMERICAS

* Almost half of the more than 3.4 million COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the world have occurred in the Americas, but the real numbers may be higher, the Pan American Health Organization warned. * Canada's latest COVID-19 hotspot of Manitoba was planning to fly additional critically ill patients to other provinces as infections multiply.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said it had approved one cruise ship from Royal Caribbean to resume sailing in June, more than a year after U.S. cruising was suspended because of the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week COVID-19 lockdown forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly infectious outbreak. * Japan has assured the United States that it will keep in close contact about coronavirus concerns ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

* The Philippines will allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15. * Taiwan directly accused China of the first time on Wednesday of blocking a deal with Germany's BioNTech for vaccines.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Qatar said leisure and education centers and restaurants can reopen at limited capacity as of Friday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 and older.

* Two COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm showed more than 70% efficacy against symptomatic cases, a study showed. * Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said they were launching the Phase III trial for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

* India's Zydus Cadila has sought regulatory approval for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail to treat mild COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares retreated from two-week highs on Thursday and China started on the backfoot on fears central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus while the dollar held at a one-week top. * Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing.

