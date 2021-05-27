Arunachal reports 374 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,376 on Thursday as 374 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 107, a senior health official said.

The fresh fatalities include two women from Lower Dibang Valley and Tawang districts and one man from East Siang district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The three patients died while undergoing treatment at healthcare facilities, he said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 76, followed by Tawang (74) and Changlang (71), the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,504 active cases.

As many as 190 more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,765.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.77 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 653, followed by Changlang (420) and Tawang (404).

A total of 5.53 lakh samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, including 6,609 on Wednesday, in which the positivity rate was 5.65 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 3.37 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

In view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, the state government has imposed a complete lockdown in nine districts till May 31.

