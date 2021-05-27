Malaysia reports 7,857 new coronavirus cases, new daily record
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 12:32 IST
Malaysia on Thursday reported 7,857 new coronavirus cases, the third straight day of record infections.
The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stood at 541,224, the health ministry said.
