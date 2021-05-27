Mizoram reports 207 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Thursday reported 207 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 11,143, an official said.

At least 1,963 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate was at 10.54 per cent, he said.

Advertisement

While 206 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, one was confirmed at a TrueNat facility.

The death toll in the state is 34.

Of the new cases, 94 were reported from the Aizawl district, followed by Lawngtlai (48), Lunglei (44), Serchhip (10), Kolasib (six) and Mamit (five).

More than 30 children were among the newly-infected people, the official said.

He said that 148 patients were found to be COVID- positive during contact tracing drives.

There are 2,817 active cases in the state at present, while 8,292 people have recovered.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,50,244 people have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccines, and of them, 52,040 received the second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)