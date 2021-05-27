COVID positive Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee conscious, alert, BP stable; says Kolkata hospital

Left Menu

The oxygen saturation level of former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19 infection, has fallen slightly and his oxygen support has been increased. However, he is conscious, alert, and his BP is stable according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 12:36 IST
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The oxygen saturation level of former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19 infection, has fallen slightly and his oxygen support has been increased. However, he is conscious, alert, and his BP is stable according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday. "He is on BIPAP with 4 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert, and talking sensibly. He is having a heart rate of 54 per minute," said the medical bulletin.

It added that Bhattacharjee's blood pressure is stable, urine output is satisfactory and he is taking food orally. In yesterday's bulletin, the hospital had informed that the former Chief Minister was on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen and SpO2 was at 93 per cent. Yesterday his heart rate was maintained at 62 per minute.

77-year-old Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for COVID on May 18, was admitted to the Critical Care Department of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining about drowsiness and shortness of breath on May 25.Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Bhattacharjee was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

