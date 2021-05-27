Left Menu

Wrong to say tens of thousands died unnecessarily from COVID, UK minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 12:53 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It is not right to say that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily from COVID-19 as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief aide claimed, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

"I think it is (wrong)," Jenrick told BBC radio said of the allegation made by Dominic Cummings to lawmakers on Wednesday.

"You have to remember that we didn't have all of the facts at the time that the decisions were being taken. Nobody could doubt for one moment that the prime minister was doing anything other than acting with the best of motives with the information and the advice that was available to him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

