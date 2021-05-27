Left Menu

Rajnath Singh launches online OPD portal for armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen

Updated: 27-05-2021 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched an online medical consultation service for the armed forces personnel and the veterans to ensure hassle-free health services for them.

Singh said the online outpatient platform will ensure widespread access to quality health services in remote areas besides reducing the load on the hospitals.

''This is a very important step taken at a very critical time for the health of service personnel,'' the defence minister said launching the service at a virtual event.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among those who attended the event.

Referring to the coronavirus crisis, the defence minister said the second wave was not only unpredictable but more dangerous than the first one.

He said the armed forces have contributed significantly to the country's efforts to combat the pandemic.

Singh said the central government has been constantly monitoring the situation and making efforts to improve the supply of medicines, medical oxygen and other equipment through high-level committees and a group of ministers.

The defence minister also talked about the anti-COVID oral drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

He said the drug has yielded good results.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month.

''I am happy that 10,000 sachets of the drug are coming to the market today,'' Singh said.

The drug comes in powder form in sachets and is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

