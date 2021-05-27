Left Menu

States to receive 11 lakh COVID-19 doses soon: Centre

  • India

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 11 lakh doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,16,11,940) to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20,17,59,768 doses, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. The Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by states and UTs. Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has started from May 1.

Under the strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre. It would continue to make these doses available to state governments free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

''More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,84,90,522) are still available with states and UTs to be administered.

''Furthermore, 11,42,630 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and UTs within the next three days,'' the ministry added.

