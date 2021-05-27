Indonesia resumes use of temporarily suspended batch of AstraZeneca vaccines

Indonesia has resumed usage of a temporarily suspended batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the country's food and drug agency (BPOM) said Thursday.

The agency suspended use of one batch of the vaccine to conduct an investigation after a young man died after being inoculated earlier this month.

"According to test results, it can be concluded that there was no relation between the quality of COVID-19 vaccine batch number CTMAV547 with the post immunization event reported," said BPOM.

