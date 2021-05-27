Left Menu

Russia reports 9,039 new COVID-19 cases, 402 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:00 IST
Russia reports 9,039 new COVID-19 cases, 402 deaths
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Thursday reported 9,039 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 3,105 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5.035 million.

The government coronavirus task force said 402 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the period, pushing the national death toll to 120,002.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021