12 Bengal MLAs, including 2 ministers, to take oath on Friday

Twelve MLAs, including ministers Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh, would take oath at the state assembly on Friday, a source in the West Bengal government said.

Basu and Ghosh were sworn-in as ministers by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar virtually on May 10 as they were diagnosed with COVID-19. On Friday, they would take oath as MLAs.

Advertisement

While Basu holds the Education portfolio in the new government, Ghosh was assigned the Food and Supply Department by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Besides, TMC's Bhagabangola MLA Idris Ali and Manikchak legislator Sabitri Mitra would also take oath, the source said on Thursday.

The two leaders were also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and have recovered, he said.

TMC MLAs Sahina Mumtaz Khan (Naoda), Mrityunjoy Murmu (Raipur), Swati Khandkar (Chanditala) and Pradip Barma (Jalpaiguri) would also be administered the oath by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

BJP MLAs Arup Kumar Das (Kanthi Dakshin), Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury (English Bazar), Satyendra Nath Roy (Gangarampur) and Tanmay Ghosh (Bishnupur) would also be taking the oath, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)