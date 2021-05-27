Left Menu

Assam Rifles sets up COVID-19 vaccination centre in Manipur's Tamenglong

The 44 Assam Rifles, along with district health officials, have set up a COVID-19 vaccination Centre in Manipur's Tamenglong district.

ANI | Tamenglong (Manipur) | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:15 IST
Healthcare workers administer COVID-19 vaccine in Tamenglong. . Image Credit: ANI
The 44 Assam Rifles, along with district health officials, have set up a COVID-19 vaccination Centre in Manipur's Tamenglong district. The initiative has been taken under the aegis of 22 Sect AR/IGAR(E), the Assam Rifles informed on Thursday.

Presently, there are only four such centres including the 44 Assam Rifles vaccination centre, it added. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "In Ukhrul, the mortality rate is low, only 8 people have died till today and in Senapati, only 7 people died. The spread of COVID cases is a little high so home isolation has been conducted, medication and distribution of oximeters is going on."

"Within 10-15 days, there'll be one PSA oxygen plant in each hill district. I've also given oxygen concentrators to hill districts. In Senapati, I also provided 1 ambulance," he added. There are currently 7,243 active COVID-19 cases in Manipur, as per data from the union health ministry. So far, 38,325 recoveries and 730 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

