Social welfare officers asked to facilitate treatment, vaccination of disabled persons

The Delhi government has asked all district social welfare officers (DSWOs) to proactively coordinate with Revenue and Health department functionaries at the district level to facilitate timely treatment and vaccination of persons with disabilities against COVID-19.

The DSWOs have also been directed to actively coordinate with the office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and implement any directions received without delay.

''All DSWOs are hereby directed to proactively coordinate with Revenue and Health department functionaries at the district level in the context of facilitating timely treatment and vaccination of PwDs against COVID-19,'' the department said in an order.

The department also provided the DSWOs a district-wise list of NGOs so that they can establish linkages for providing information and services to persons with disabilities for access to food, shelter, treatment and other necessities during the pandemic. Delhi recorded 1,491 COVID-19 cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday as the city's positivity rate declined to 1.93 per cent. The national capital's infection tally stood at 14,21,477 and the death toll at 23,695.

