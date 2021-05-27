UK PM Johnson disagrees that thousands died from COVID due to his inaction

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he disagreed with his former aide Dominic Cummings' claim that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily because of the government's inaction on COVID-19.

Asked if he agreed with Cummings' allegation, Johnson said: "No, I don't think so, but of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we've taken lightly."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)