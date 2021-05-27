Pondy govt to launch intensive vaccination programme in villages

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said an intensive programme to vaccinate all those residing in villages in the union territory will be launched on May 28.

Noting that the number of new cases of COVID 19 was coming down now, she said, however, steps should be taken to ensure that fatalities also declined as steeply as possible in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The Lt Governor thanked several voluntary organisations, companies and individuals for their liberal contributions in cash and kind in response to the 'Uyir Kaatru' launched some days ago to ramp up infrastructures in hospitals.

Tamilisai said the number of oxygen beds had risen in hospitals and 2,000 more beds had been added to cater to the need of the Covid 19 patients in the health facilities.

''The vaccination against Covid 19 would be intensively taken up in villages from Thursday in Puducherry and Karaikal regions as the spread of the pandemic in villages should be checked with the cooperation of the leaders of public opinion,'' she said.

The coverage of villages is being done under a new programme of 'Covid Free villages' and the administration would cover cent percent the villagers under the vaccination drive.

Patients undergoing treatment in hospitals would be monitored every hour with the help of oximetres to assess their oxygen levels.

''This would infuse confidence among the patients approaching the hospitals for treatment.

This scheme is called oxygen sisters as dedicated nursing staff would check the oxygen level on hourly basis,'' the Lt Governor said.

To provide psychological service to patients in home quarantine a new programme called 'pahirvoma' has also been launched.

This programme envisages tele medicine facility for patients to provide psychological support during their stay at home.

Karaikal district administration is making available free of cost pulse oxymetres to the Covid patients in home quarantine.

After using the pulse oxy metres, the patients should return the gadgets to the administration.

Tamilisai said also held discussions with the Chief Minister N Rangasamy for framing a scheme to provide succour to the families of government staff and journalists falling a prey to the pandemic.

''Very soon the scheme would be rolled out in Union Territory,'' she said. PTI COR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)