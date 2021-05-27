1,072 new COVID-19 cases, 117 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 1.53 pc
The national capital recorded 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 117 more fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 1.53 per cent, according a health bulletin issued here. It had recorded 1,491 new cases and a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent on Wednesday.
Delhi had recorded 130 COVID-19-related fatalities on Wednesday, the lowest since April 15.
