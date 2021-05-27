Left Menu

Healthcare workers from Indian subcontinent stranded home urge UAE government for their early return: report

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:45 IST
Healthcare workers from Indian subcontinent stranded home urge UAE government for their early return: report
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Healthcare workers from the Indian subcontinent, who have contributed to the UAE's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently stranded in their home countries due to the flight ban, have urged authorities in the Gulf nation to take steps for their return to the country, according to a media report on Thursday.

The healthcare workers, who mostly hail from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, are currently stranded in their respective countries and unable to return to their work place in the UAE due to the ban on flights caused by the devastating spread of coronavirus cases in the subcontinent, the Khaleej Times reported.

The healthcare workers were on vacation in their home country when the UAE announced a travel ban on passengers from the Indian subcontinent, the report said.

The health workers have also said that the UAE government should at least allow those who have been vaccinated.

“I’m an employee, a front-line nurse in Dubai, working for a reputed hospital and serving people. I went to India on vacation on April 1st after successfully fighting the second wave of COVID-19 in Dubai. But I’m unable to fly back to Dubai,” Sandhya, a registered nurse, was quoted as saying to Khaleej Times in an email.

She said she might lose her job if doesn’t return to the UAE on time.

Healthcare workers are in high demand since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Many healthcare facility operators expanded their operations and workforce, especially nurses.

Another UAE resident Sanjeev Kumar, who works for a medical centre, is also stuck in India due to the flight ban. Since Kumar received the vaccine in Dubai, he urged the UAE authorities to allow those stranded residents who are vaccinated to return, the report said.

He requested that work permit holders should be allowed to return to the UAE because their families survive on their salaries.

UAE is among the nations which have taken strictest measures to control the coronavirus spread in the country. Till now it has reported 561,048 confirmed cases and 1,661 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021