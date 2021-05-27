India considering Pfizer's request for vaccine indemnity, govt advisor says
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:49 IST
India is considering Pfizer's request to grant it indemnity from costs relating to severe vaccine side-effects, a government advisor said on Thursday, adding that the company had signalled availability of its COVID-19 shot, possibly from July.
"We are engaged with Pfizer because they have indicated availability of ... certain volume of vaccines, in the coming months, possibly starting in July," V K Paul told a news conference on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
