COVID-19: UP reports 188 fresh deaths, 3,278 cases; infection tally at 16,83,866

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 188 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday as the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 19,900, while the infection tally reached 16,83,866 with 3,278 new cases, officials said.

''In the last 24 hours, 3,278 fresh cases were reported, while 6,995 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,05,696,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The state witnessed 188 fresh deaths, taking the toll to 19,900 from 19,712 on Wednesday.

The recovery rate in the state is now 95.4 per cent, while the number of active cases came down by 81.26 per cent since April 30 when a peak of 3,10,783 active cases were reported.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 58,270, the official said, adding that the figure includes 34,508 patients who are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3.47 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus infection in the state, while overall more than 4.80 crore samples have been tested. Prasad said over 1.70 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far. Of this, 1.36 crore beneficiaries have taken the first dose and 33.92 lakh people have taken both the doses.

