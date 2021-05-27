The European Union and Japan backed Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, with EU-produced vaccines helping Japan in its battle against the fourth wave of infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A coronavirus variant first found in India is spreading across Britain and it is too soon to say whether restrictions can be fully lifted on June 21, health minister Matt Hancock said. * Hancock will face a grilling from lawmakers on Thursday after the prime minister's former chief aide accused him of lying and said he should have been sacked for repeated failings over the pandemic.

AMERICAS * President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the COVID-19 virus, saying U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

* Almost half of the more than 3.4 million COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the world have occurred in the Americas, but the real numbers may be higher, the Pan American Health Organization warned. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign vaccines as it tries to accelerate the vaccination rollout to counter the world's worst surge in infections. * The country has held several discussions with vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said.

* The head of a Japanese doctors' union said on Tuesday that holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer could lead to the emergence of an "Olympic" strain of the coronavirus, as the country is looking to extend a state of emergency in the capital city and several other areas by three weeks to June 20. * Hong Kong police cited coronavirus restrictions to ban for a second year running an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government's bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

* Germany's BioNTech asked Taiwan to remove the word "country" from an announcement it planned to make on a vaccine sale to the island, its health minister said, giving details of the deal whose axing was blamed on China by Taipei. * Taiwan's government said that the first batch of 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccine would arrive on the island on Friday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Namibian President Hage Geingob, 79, and his wife Monica Geingos have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the president's office said in a statement, adding that they were "in good spirits and self-isolating" at home.

* Israel will release next week its findings on heart inflammation cases in vaccine recipients and then decide whether to approve inoculations of youngsters aged 12-15, a senior health official said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 and older.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures are widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks' giant stimulus packages.

* India's economy has not moderated to the extent it did during the first wave but uncertainties can act as a deterrent in the short term, the Reserve Bank of India said.

