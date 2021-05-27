Ireland likely to miss June vaccine target as supplies slow

Ireland is unlikely to receive enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June to meet the government's target of administering at least one dose to 82% of adults, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. Half of Ireland's 3.8 million adult population will have received at least one dose by the end of this week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told parliament earlier on Thursday.

But he said there was uncertainty around the arrival of AstraZeneca and in particular Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which Varadkar added was an EU-wide issue. "The targets have always been subject to supplies arriving on time and if the supplies do not arrive on time, then there is a risk that we will miss those targets, and that now does appear to be likely," Varadkar told parliament.

"If we do miss targets, I think we will only miss them by a few weeks." He said European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who heads the EU executive's vaccine task force, told him last week there would be an issue with Johnson & Johnson supplies, but was unable to say what the reduction in supplies would be.

The government hopes to announce a revised vaccine target when it further eases COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, Varadkar said. Ireland had been due to receive 600,000 shots of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Janssen vaccine in the April-June period but only 26,400 shots had been delivered as of May 9, with the majority set to be delivered next month.

Ireland will receive at best half of the 470,000 doses due in June or as few as 60,000, Donnelly said. AstraZeneca has been unable to give detail on its shortfall, he added. Ireland has mostly relied on Pfizer Inc-BioNTech, while supplies of the other vaccines ramp up, and Donnelly said there were no issues with its supply.

In British-ruled Northern Ireland, where more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose and more than 40% have received two doses, the health department said everyone over the age of 18 can book an appointment for a vaccine from Thursday.

