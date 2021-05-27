Govt delivers 19 oxygen generation plants, over 19k cylinders to states, UTs

Centre has delivered as many as 18,006 oxygen concentrators, 19,085 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and 14,514 ventilators/ BiPAP to States and Union Territories, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. These items of Covid relief, including 7 lakh Remdesivir vials and about 12 lakh Favipiravir tablets, were dispatched through road and air, from April 27 to May 26.

According to the government, major consignments was received from Singapore, Brunei, Oman, Ontario (Canada), Egypt, Singapore Redcross Society, Sewa International (Australia), Swiss India Chamber of Commerce, Forum of Indian Professional (Hong Kong), and Volkswagen (Germany) on Tuesday and Wednesday. It included 155 oxygen concentrators, 900 oxygen cylinders, and 1,045 ventilators/Bi-PAP/CPAP.

India has been receiving support from several countries across the globe as it reels under the effects of the second wave of the pandemic. "The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid, and donations," said the release.

It further stated that the cell started functioning on April 26, while the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was laid out on May 2. (ANI)

