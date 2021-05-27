Left Menu

Sweden registers 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Thursday

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,451. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:35 IST
Sweden registered 1,366 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed, the lowest number of new daily cases for more than seven months. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,451. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures. The death toll has been higher than in other Nordic countries but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

