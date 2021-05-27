MEIL setting up over 3000 hospital beds in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is establishing more than 3,000 beds in Tamil Nadu as part of the firm's nationwide initiative to help local governments in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying beds and vital equipment, These beds are established in hospitals that have oxygen facilities and will be served by themedical staff of the state government, a press release from the company said on Thursday.

The city-based engineering major has set up 500 beds in the temple town of Madurai in just 72 hours.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the scalable oxygenated bed facilities at the Government Hospital, Thoppur, in Madurai on May 21.

In all 200 of these the 500 beds are currently available while the remaining 300 will be available to the public very soon.

As part of the initiative, these beds are provided to the patients free of cost, MEIL said.

The company is setting up 1070 beds in Chennai while the rest are getting ready in cities.

The company has so far established 660 beds and will be readying nearly 2500beds in the days to come.

Stalin is directly supervising the programme, even as the entire state machinery, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) and G Square Realtors are taking part in this noble endeavour, the release added.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

