EU regulator warns of insufficient data on inhaled steroids to treat COVID-19

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to support the use of inhaled corticosteroids to treat patients with COVID-19, but said there was enough data at present to continue usage of dexamethasone.

The European Medicines Agency said although its COVID-19 task force had not found any safety risks so far for the corticosteroids, it could not exclude the possibility of harm in patients who have normal oxygen levels.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)