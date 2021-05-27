Left Menu

EU regulator warns of insufficient data on inhaled steroids to treat COVID-19

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:50 IST
EU regulator warns of insufficient data on inhaled steroids to treat COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to support the use of inhaled corticosteroids to treat patients with COVID-19, but said there was enough data at present to continue usage of dexamethasone.

The European Medicines Agency said although its COVID-19 task force had not found any safety risks so far for the corticosteroids, it could not exclude the possibility of harm in patients who have normal oxygen levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021