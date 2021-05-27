Left Menu

No adverse effect if second dose of different COVID-19 vaccine taken, but it needs scrutiny: Govt

but for a firm opinion, more scrutiny and understanding will be required, he said at a presser. Commenting on the UP incident, he said, Even if it has happened, it should not be a cause of concern for the individual, but I urge all health workers to give a second dose of the same vaccine. The incident was reported from the primary health center in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:30 IST
No adverse effect if second dose of different COVID-19 vaccine taken, but it needs scrutiny: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Any significant adverse effect is unlikely if the second dose of a different COVID-19 vaccine is administered, but reaching a firm opinion on this will need more scrutiny and understanding, the Centre said on Thursday.

It, however, clarified that both doses administered to an individual should be of the same vaccine as per the existing protocol.

The clarification comes following reports that health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said the incident needed to be investigated.

''Any significant adverse effect is unlikely if the second dose of a different COVID-19 vaccine is given. In fact, there is a narrative that is going on that taking doses of two different vaccines can lead to stronger immunity... but for a firm opinion, more scrutiny and understanding will be required," he said at a presser.

Commenting on the UP incident, he said, ''Even if it has happened, it should not be a cause of concern for the individual, but I urge all health workers to give the second dose of the same vaccine." The incident was reported from the primary health center in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021