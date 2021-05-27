Covid: Delhi govt appoints nodal officers to help judicial officers get proper medical care

The Delhi government has appointed nodal officers to help judicial officers of various district courts of the city affected by COVID-19 in getting proper medical care, an official order said.

The additional district magistrates (ADMs) of the districts have been appointed nodal officers to facilitate judicial officers of seven district courts in Delhi, it said.

''All the nodal officers are directed to extend full cooperation to the judicial officers in getting proper medical care in COVID-19 treatment,'' stated an order issued by divisional commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar earlier this week.

The move comes a month after the Delhi government withdrew an administrative order to set up a 100 bed Covid care facility at a five star hotel for High Court judges, staff and their families.

The Delhi Judicial Service Association (DJSA) had last week submitted a representation to Delhi chief secretary regarding problems faced by the judicial officers of district courts in getting appropriate medical care amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

Among other things, the association had requested appointment of nodal officers to facilitate the judicial officers, affected with Covid, in seeking appropriate medical care, the official said.

The concerned ADMs will coordinate and assist the judicial officers of Saket, Rohini, Karkardooma, Dwarka, Patiala House, Rouse Avenue and Tis Hazari district courts in making appropriate medical care available to them, he added.

