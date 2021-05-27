Left Menu

Saudi Arabia authorizes resumption of entertainment activities for the vaccinated - State TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:11 IST
Saudi Arabia authorizes resumption of entertainment activities for the vaccinated - State TV
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia will allow entertainment activities to resume for those who are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, state TV reported on Thursday, as the kingdom relaxes restrictions imposed to check the spread of the disease.

Entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 40% capacity, it said.

Also Read: Hindu man's mortal remains from Saudi Arabia arrived in India, MEA informs Delhi HC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021