City of London Corporation donates GBP 25,000 to help India fight COVID pandemic

The City of London Corporation on Thursday donated GBP 25,000 to help India combating the coronavirus pandemic and also called for others to show their support.

The donation made by the City Corporation was in response to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s coronavirus appeal, which is providing medical supplies, treatment facilities and logistics support in India.

Advertisement

“The City has long-standing and strong ties with India and the situation in that country is very concerning. It requires a concerted effort to provide much-needed medical facilities to people who urgently need support as a result of the pandemic.

“I call on any businesses or organisations in the City or across the capital which are able to do so, to join us in donating to the DEC appeal, to support the vital work it is doing. This will make a real difference to the lives of people in India and address the suffering caused by the pandemic to the population there,” said City of London Corporation Finance Committee Chairman Jamie Ingham Clark.

According to Indian health ministry data on Thursday, India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery went up to 90 per cent. The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

The City Corporation has a longstanding programme of work in India. It had opened a representative office in Mumbai 13 years ago. More than 15 Indian financial firms have offices in London and many have branches across the UK. The donation comes from its International Disasters Fund.

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally-successful UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)