Left Menu

One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by Apollo Hospitals

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:31 IST
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by Apollo Hospitals
  • Country:
  • India

The Apollo Hospitals group on Thursday said it administered one million COVID-19 vaccines across 80 locations in India.

According to a release issued by the healthcare chain, it prioritised frontline workers, high risk population and corporate employees across the country in this drive.

As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, Apollo Hospitals will continue to support the Union and State governments in the fight against this pandemic, it said.

''We would like to thank the Union and State governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support, Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-chairperson of Apollo Group of Hospitals said.

Apollo Hospitals will further ramp up the immunisation programme in the days to come.

The first million was clocked in just about 3 weeks and in June the group is set to administer a million every week and double it in July, it said.

The Groups vaccination programme is on track to complete 20 million jabs by September.

Sputnik, the third vaccine approved in India, will be available through the Apollo system from the 2nd week of June, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021