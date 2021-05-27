Meghalaya reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 809 new cases
Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally surged to 33,104 as 809 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 524, a senior health department official said on Thursday.
Health Services Director, Aman War said of the 12 COVID-19 deaths, 11 were reported in East Khasi Hills district and one in West Jaintia Hills district.
Meghalaya currently has 8,255 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The health services director said 597 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,325.
The state has so far tested over 5.9 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.
A total of 4.35 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which over 83,000 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, War said.
